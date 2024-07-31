LA copper wire theft: 82 arrested, 2,000 pounds of wires seized

In January, LA City leaders created the Heavy Metal Task Force to combat the copper wire theft epidemic that has left neighborhoods, including the 6th Street Bridge, in the dark.

Now, six months later, city officials shared its great success.

During a press conference Tuesday, Councilman Kevin de León said 82 arrests were made and nearly 2,000 pounds of copper wires were seized. Of the 82 arrests, 60 of them will face felony charges.

Council members de León and Traci Park want to see the city imprint a logo on its wiring, which will easily help identify its origins.

"The theft of these materials poses an immediate threat to public safety, and it also has a profound impact on the communication infrastructure," said LAPD Dept. Chief Michael Oreb.

Of the 2,000 pounds of wires seized, 800 pounds of it was telecom cables stolen from AT&T.

"When internet access goes out. When phone access goes out. People are put at risk," de León added.

Local resident Margarita Amador told FOX 11 that she knew someone who died last month walking in the dark of night because lights didn't work due to wire theft.

"He was crossing the street on Boyle and because it's so dark, a car hit him and left him there today," she said.

Both de León and Park announced two new motions aimed at further strengthening the fight against copper wire theft. De León promised to come up with another $200,000 of discretionary funds in order to keep that task force operating.

Copper wire thefts have drastically increased in recent years. Authorities say perpetrators who steal copper wire recycle the stripped metal for money at recycling centers.