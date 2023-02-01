La Crescenta schools locked down after reports of suspicious person on campus, no threat found

article

Crescenta Valley High School and neighboring La Crescenta Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday after reports of a suspicious man on the high school campus, but after an investigation no threat was found.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the high school at the corner of Community and Ramsdell avenues around noon, after someone reported seeing a suspicious person on campus. CVHS and La Crescenta Elementary, which is next door, were ordered to shelter in place while deputies investigated. According to LASD, an unauthorized person carrying a large duffel bag failed to check in with the office when asked to do so.

By around 2 p.m. deputies had searched the campus and found no danger. As a precaution however, the high school was evacuated, and students and staff ware brought to Christ Armenian Church on La Crescenta Avenue, where they'll be able to walk home or be picked up by their families. Students at La Crescenta Elementary are still sheltering in place, while transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students were let out on their normal schedule.

Images from SkyFOX over the scene showed students walking on the sidewalks outside the schools toward the church.

The LASD said is conducting another search of the campus for any potential suspicious packages. By 3:30 p.m., the LASD said that the school was cleared, no threat was found and all students had been released.