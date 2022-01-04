LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tells FOX 11 she has tested positive for COVID-19.

During FOX 11's Special Report with Elex Michaelson and Marla Tellez, Barger reveals she has started to experience some of the virus' symptoms during New Year's Eve. She – like many, many Angelenos – struggled to find testing in the area but said out of "pure luck" she was able to get tested on January 2, which ultimately led to the COVID-19 diagnosis.

Barger described her symptoms of having a bad cold.

