LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to her diagnosis, she will be unable to attend Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

"I won’t be in today’s Board Meeting. Over the weekend, I tested positive for COVID. I am vaccinated and boosted but feeling pretty lousy and still have a terrible cough," she wrote on Twitter in English and Spanish.

The 70-year-old has served on the Board since 2016, and previously served in Congress. In addition, she spent a decade on the Los Angeles City Council.

CNS contributed to this report.