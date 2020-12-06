Expand / Collapse search
LA County sets single-day record of new COVID-19 cases for 5th time in 6 days

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Coronavirus in California
FOX 11

LA County will be under Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home order Sunday night

Los Angeles County announced it will be under Governor Gavin Newsom's new stay-at-home order Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

LOS ANGELES - It’s all starting to sound like a broken record for Angelenos as Los Angeles County once again shattered its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 10,528.

Sunday’s new numbers make it the fifth time in six days the county is seeing a record number of new coronavirus cases.

LA County also reports 23 new deaths, bringing up the county’s death toll to 7,909. The county’s total COVID-19 cases is now up to 449,851, according to the county’s dashboard.

Current hospitalization is now at 2,855, according to the county’s dashboard.

Starting 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County will begin to fully adopt Governor Gavin Newsom's new stay-at-home order.

With Gov. Newsom's order, which lasts at least three weeks, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:  

  • Indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
  • Indoor recreational facilities;  
  • Hair salons and barbershops;  
  • Personal care services;  
  • Museums, zoos, and aquariums;  
  • Movie theaters;  
  • Wineries;  
  • Bars, breweries and distilleries;  
  • Family entertainment centers;  
  • Cardrooms and satellite wagering;  
  • Limited services;  
  • Live audience sports; and  
  • Amusement parks.  

