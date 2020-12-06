LA County sets single-day record of new COVID-19 cases for 5th time in 6 days

It’s all starting to sound like a broken record for Angelenos as Los Angeles County once again shattered its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 10,528.

Sunday’s new numbers make it the fifth time in six days the county is seeing a record number of new coronavirus cases.

LA County also reports 23 new deaths, bringing up the county’s death toll to 7,909. The county’s total COVID-19 cases is now up to 449,851, according to the county’s dashboard.

Current hospitalization is now at 2,855, according to the county’s dashboard.

Starting 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County will begin to fully adopt Governor Gavin Newsom's new stay-at-home order.

With Gov. Newsom's order, which lasts at least three weeks, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

Advertisement

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

Indoor recreational facilities;

Hair salons and barbershops;

Personal care services;

Museums, zoos, and aquariums;

Movie theaters;

Wineries;

Bars, breweries and distilleries;

Family entertainment centers;

Cardrooms and satellite wagering;

Limited services;

Live audience sports; and

Amusement parks.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.