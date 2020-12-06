LA County sets single-day record of new COVID-19 cases for 5th time in 6 days
LOS ANGELES - It’s all starting to sound like a broken record for Angelenos as Los Angeles County once again shattered its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 10,528.
Sunday’s new numbers make it the fifth time in six days the county is seeing a record number of new coronavirus cases.
LA County also reports 23 new deaths, bringing up the county’s death toll to 7,909. The county’s total COVID-19 cases is now up to 449,851, according to the county’s dashboard.
Current hospitalization is now at 2,855, according to the county’s dashboard.
Starting 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County will begin to fully adopt Governor Gavin Newsom's new stay-at-home order.
With Gov. Newsom's order, which lasts at least three weeks, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:
- Indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
- Indoor recreational facilities;
- Hair salons and barbershops;
- Personal care services;
- Museums, zoos, and aquariums;
- Movie theaters;
- Wineries;
- Bars, breweries and distilleries;
- Family entertainment centers;
- Cardrooms and satellite wagering;
- Limited services;
- Live audience sports; and
- Amusement parks.
