LA County reports 21,411 new COVID-19 cases, shatters record for most deaths in single day

Los Angeles County reported a whopping 21,411 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while attributing 7,000 of those cases to a backlog from a reporting lab.

The new cases lifted the countywide cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 539,079.

As a result of the influx in COVID-19 infection rates, "we will have an increase in deaths in the days and weeks to come," warned Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county's health services director.

The county also reported the highest amount of deaths in a single day since the start of the pandemic, with 131 additional deaths. Bringing the county's total number of deaths to 8,127.

“Every hour, on average, two of our neighbors, family members and friends are dying from COVID-19," said County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Also still on the rise were hospitalizations, with the county reporting a total of 4,656 people admitted with COVID-19, an increase of roughly 400 from Monday.

Increasing hospitalizations have become a growing concern, particularly as they affect ICU beds

"Our hospitals are under siege," Ghaly said. "The worst is still before us."

Since overall hospital space is based not on the number of physical beds, but on available staffing to treat patients, the county's total number beds can dramatically change daily.

Gov. Gavin Newsom noted Tuesday that the strain on hospital staffing across California prompted the state to temporarily lower the required staffing requirements in ICU units, from the normal one staffer for every two patients, down to one staffer for every three patients. The state also amended its quarantine requirements for health care workers exposed to the virus, lowering the mandate to just seven days, assuming the worker tests negative for the virus on day five or later of the quarantine.

Dwindling ICU capacity prompted the state to impose a regional stay-at-home order for the 11-county Southern California region earlier this month. The order was triggered when overall ICU capacity dropped below 15%. As of Tuesday, the state's estimated ICU capacity for the region -- adjusted based on the percentage of current COVID-19 versus non-COVID-19 ICU patients -- dropped to 1.7%.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.