Grim milestone: California breaks single-day record of new COVID-19 cases

California continues to hit grim milestones as COVID-19 cases continue to surge statewide, with dangerously low ICU capacity and fatigued healthcare workers. On Wednesday, state health officials reported the Golden State managed to break its single-day record of new cases, surpassing a record made just three days prior.

As of Wednesday, there is now a total of 1,671,081 coronavirus cases in California and 21,481 deaths.

Statewide, there were 53,711 new virus cases, which was a 3.3% increase and 293 people died of virus complications, a 1.4% increase from what was reported Monday.

In Los Angeles County, there was a 2.2% increase in new cases from Monday and a 1% increase in deaths, according to California’s COVID-19 website.

In fact, LA County shattered a record for most deaths in a single day.

Things were not looking any better in other portions of Southern California.

Earlier this week, Riverside County said licensed ICU bed availability dropped to 0%.

Meanwhile, in Orange County, officials rolled out mobile field hospitals to handle the surge in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The alarming numbers come as some healthcare workers received their first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine that arrived in San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles counties late Sunday night.

The first doses in LA County were administered at Kaiser Permanente in East Hollywood on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state has ordered 5,000 more body bags for distribution to morgues in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Inyo counties.

Now, the week before the Christmas holiday, 55 of California’s 58 counties sit in the state’s most-restrictive tier with the most strict coronavirus guidelines.

Health officials are urging Americans not to travel, to avoid gatherings, and to stay home during the holiday season to help mitigate the virus spread.

