3 arrested for string of LA County robberies

Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of home invasions and robberies in Los Angeles County going back to November 2021, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Deja Childress, 34, of Ontario, Savion Jefferson, 32, of Los Angeles and Terry McGee, 27, of Los Angeles were arrested on March 6 after an early morning home invasion in Tarzana. According to LAPD, Childress, Jefferson and McGee were three of four suspects who allegedly broke into a home being used as a short-term rental and robbed the people inside. LAPD said at least two of the suspects in this robbery were armed but didn't specify which suspects may have been armed. One of the victims at the scene was severely beaten during the robbery. The three men were arrested later that day.

According to LAPD, two of the men arrested were connected to two other robberies going back as far as Feb. 13, but authorities did not specify which of the three men — Childress, Jefferson or McGee — were involved.

On Feb. 13, two of the men are accused of robbing a home in Atwater Village. According to LAPD, the two suspects, one of whom was armed, followed the victims from West Hollywood to a home they were using as a short-term rental, before breaking in and making away with jewelry and other property.

A final incident occurred back on Nov. 29, 2021, around 3:30 a.m. Police say two of the men approached a man on the streets of North Hollywood, demanding his jewelry. The suspect ran away, but not before he was shot in the foot.

Police say they recovered six handguns and one assault rifle over the course of the investigation. Detectives say they believe these men may be responsible for other crimes.

