LA County face mask order to apply at Dodger Stadium's covered concourses

Anyone 2 years of age and older attending games at Dodger Stadium beginning Monday night will be required to wear a mask or appropriate face covering while in covered stadium concourses and at concession stands, in accordance with the latest Los Angeles County Department of Public Health order.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering while seated in their ticketed seats.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers plan to hold a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic during their seven-game homestand, which runs through Sunday.

It will be located on the left field Reserve level. Ticket holders receiving their vaccine will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future 2021 home game while supplies last.

County health officials on Thursday announced that the county will again require people to wear masks in indoor settings beginning Saturday night, regardless of their vaccination status.

"We're not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something would be too late given what we're seeing now," County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said Thursday.

The revised county Health Officer Order took effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, requiring people to wear masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

CNS contributed to this report.