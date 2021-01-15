LA County coroner's office releases findings of the inquest into Andrés Guardado's death

article

A retired judge upheld the conclusion that the 18-year-old boy who was shot to death by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy back in June 2020 was a homicide.

Retired Justice Candace Cooper released the findings of the inquest into Andrés Guardado's death in Gardena. In the inquest, filed by the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the judge ruled that Guardado's "manner of death was by the hands of another person other than by accident."

In the inquest, the judge also ruled that she does not plan to not "pursue the Fifth Amendment issues raised." In simpler terms from Cornell Law School, the Fifth Amendment "guarantees the right to a grand jury, forbids 'double jeopardy,' and protects against self-incrimination."

Guardado was shot and killed around 6 p.m. on June 18 near the 400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard by LASD deputy Miguel Vega. Since the investigation, Vega had been suspended by LASD in December 2020 stemming from an unrelated investigation, according to the City News Service.

The inquest was the first in Los Angeles County in more than 30 years.

During an investigation that took place months prior to the inquest, deputies said a weapon was discovered at the scene -- an unregistered .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a polymer frame and no serial number, a Smith & Wesson slide and a prohibited 15-round Glock magazine. Officials have said there is no evidence Guardado had opened fire during the deadly incident.

Guardado's death drew large protests, demanding for the firing and prosecution of Vega.

Below is a copy of the judge's inquest findings:

