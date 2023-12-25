LA County 15-year-old reported missing in apparent 'parental abduction'

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who may have left Los Angeles for Texas.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the teen – Amari Cooper, who also goes by "A3" – was last seen in the 6200 block of South Van Ness Avenue on December 11 when he left to visit his father.

On December 22, LASD reports Cooper was supposed to be with his mother, but the teen never got dropped off by his dad. Now, LASD reports the teen was "taken" by his dad and could be headed to, or in Houston.

LASD said the teen's dad would violating court order for taking Cooper to Texas.

Cooper is listed at 5-foot-3 and weights about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cooper is asked to call 323-820-6700.