LA Clippers roll out upgraded Intuit Dome food menu for All-Star season

The Los Angeles Clippers face the Phoenix Suns Friday night for their home opener for the 2025-26 NBA season.

It marks their second season at the Intuit Dome, and the venue continues to raise the bar when it comes to the fan experience, including the food menu.

What we know:

Fans across the globe continue flocking to Inglewood to see the innovative arena with their own eyes.

In addition to high-tech features and plenty of restrooms, the food menu also takes it up a notch. Going into the new season, which features the 2026 NBA All-Star game, the food menu has been upgraded.

See a list of the new food items below.

Double cheeseburger: Two custom-blended patties with American cheese, dill pickles, Clippers sauce on Martin’s potato bun.

Mushroom Bánh Mì: Daikon carrot slaw, jalapenos, cucumber, cilantro, Sriracha aioli.

Birria Stack: Slow-roasted beef birria, pickled onions, avocado crema, Chihuahua cheese, corn tostada, flour tortilla.

Famous spicy tuna sushi dog: Big eye tuna, togarashi, cucumber, garlic miji, negi.

GZ Cookie: Gillian Zucker’s famous chocolate chip cookie.

Spam Onigiri

Melissa's Asian Chicken Salad

Esquites: Roasted corn, crème, cotija, lime, tajin

Apple Hand Pie

Buffalo Popcorn

Butter Toffee Popcorn

Dig deeper:

While the first game of the season didn't go according to plan, the Clippers are surely happy to be back home. Last season, they went 30-11 at home.

Also, the team remains at the center of controversy. However, the players made it clear on media day they would not allow the Aspiration deal allegations to be a distraction.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are back as the new-look Clippers look to win the first championship in franchise history. Chris Paul has returned to LA for his 21st NBA season, highlighting a team filled with veterans with a closing championship window.

Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and John Collins are also new additions.

