Chris Paul embracing return to LA Clippers: 'This will always be special to me'

When it was announced that Chris Paul was returning to the Los Angeles Clippers for his 21st NBA season, the narrative quickly shifted to what was expected to be his final season and that the upcoming season is essentially a farewell tour.

To put things into perspective, the "Point God" is now the second-oldest active player in the league behind LeBron James.

Despite telling Pat McAfee the next season would be his last, he dismissed all retirement talk when he was reintroduced to Clipper Nation on Monday. Paul said his primary focus is family, followed by the task at hand—winning games and fighting for a championship. "I’m trying to be in the moment and taking it all in," he said.

‘It Was a No-Brainer’

What they're saying:

If you talk to any loyal Clipper fan, their eyes will likely light up when discussing the "Lob City" era in which Paul and Blake Griffin's alley-oop plays were a sight to behold. When that era ended, fans could have easily jumped ship and supported another team. Yet, despite the years of heartaches and disappointments that followed Paul's departure, many have stayed put.

"The fans here are like none other. They are really fans of the game, so to see the Wall. And to see all the creativity in here, I'm probably a little biased. But I think the team and everybody deserve good things and deserve to see this team win."

It's part of why Paul, who previously spent six seasons in LA, said his decision to return to the Clippers was a "no-brainer." While it was believed he wasn’t interested in taking a reserve role, he explained his decision was centered around being closer to his family and being given the chance to compete for a championship. "I love to play this game. But I love my family more than any of it," Paul said. He also opened up about the simple moments he’s had being home this summer.

"No matter if you’re talking, no matter if you’re watching TV or anything like that. So, it's been really cool to be around my family and know that the countdown hasn't started for me to leave again," he said. Coincidentally, Paul was on a Phoenix Suns team that beat the Clippers to advance to the NBA Finals four years ago. "Obviously, that was the first time I made it to the NBA Finals. And I think all the emotions that night came from it being my first time going to the Finals and doing it here in LA against my extended family," he said.

And while that marked a milestone in his career, his heart remained with the Clippers. "If I'm really honest, I wanted to get back and play here by any means necessary, right? I didn't even care what the team looked like. I just wanted to be home, be here with the Clippers," he said. Paul said he’s been in touch with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Brook Lopez and added that the opportunity to play for head coach Tyronn Lue was another factor that made returning an easy decision. "I’m even more excited about what we have a chance to do," Paul said.

After speaking to the media, the Clippers continued to roll out the welcome mat and held a special event for about 1,000 fans. Within seconds, the crowd quickly erupted into "CP3" chants, showcasing this homecoming is just as special to them as it is to him.

‘This will always be special to me’

Dig deeper:

Chris Paul, age 40, is now one of several members of the Clippers aiming to win a title with a closing championship window. Brook Lopez, who the Clippers recently signed as a backup big for Ivica Zubac, is 37 years old. James Harden agreed to a two-year deal and will celebrate his 36th birthday next month, while Kawhi Leonard turns 35 on June 29. Also returning is Nicolas Batum, who turns 37 in December. However, Paul is arguably the most durable of the 35-and-over club as he played in all 82 games with the San Antonio Spurs last season.

For Paul, he doesn’t take his time in the league for granted. And while he is unlikely to get a starting role, he will continue to bring his leadership. "I’ve always believed in keep stacking days, right? And that you just have to show up every single day, every single day. So that's what I plan on bringing to this team is that no matter, you never get too high, never get too low, my role on this team is obviously different than it's been the past 20 years being in the NBA. But showing up every day, if I can show some of the guys what it looks like every day to clock in and clock out, I'm excited for it."

Paul mentioned how difficult it is to play against Leonard and now, he’s thrilled the two are teammates. "Getting a chance to play alongside Kawhi… Kawhi’s been here with that culture change and all that and bringing in James and all these different guys, so I'm excited."

Out of all the teams he’s had a chance to play for in his 21-year career, LA holds his heart. "This will always be special to me," he concluded.