2026 NBA All-Star Game to remain in Inglewood amid Kawhi Leonard investigation

The NBA continues to investigate following allegations that the Los Angeles Clippers tried to evade the salary cap. Their superstar, Kawhi Leonard, is accused of getting $28 million for an endorsement deal with no obligations, which has been coined as an alleged "no-show job."

The team and Leonard have denied all allegations as it remains unclear how severe penalties could be for the team if the accusations are found to be true.

Adam Silver says the All-Star Game will stay in Inglewood

What we know:

On Monday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the investigation will have no impact on the Intuit Dome, the Clippers' new arena, on hosting the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

"There's no contemplation of moving the All-Star Game," Silver said, "and planning for the All-Star Game and the surrounding activities are operating completely independently of the ongoing investigation."

Clippers push forward

Along with Leonard, the LA Clippers are loaded with veterans, including James Harden, Chris Paul, and Bradley Beal.

During media day, Leonard kept his calm demeanor as reporters fired off questions about the scandal, saying, "None of us did any wrongdoing…we invite the investigators."

"It's not going to be a distraction for me or the rest of the team," Leonard added, saying he's focused on the season ahead with the goal of winning a championship.

Local perspective:

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is just one of the major sporting events coming to LA. The City of Angels will also host the 2026 World Cup, Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

