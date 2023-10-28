LA Clippers distribute food to 1,000 families in need at annual Feed the Community event

The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t allow an away game loss in Utah to stop them from rolling up their sleeves to give back to the community.

On Saturday, the Clippers held their annual Feed the Community event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. It was a group effort and included a group of volunteers from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, as well as help from their supporting partner Pechanga Resort Casino.

"We really appreciate the Clippers approaching us," said Los Angeles Regional Food Bank CEO Michael Flood. "We’ve made this an annual event now helping people who are struggling with people here in Inglewood and the surrounding areas."

Together, they were able to distribute 40,000 pounds of food, equating to 33,000 meals that would provide 33 meals to 1,000 families in need.

Moussa Diabate at the Clippers Feed the Community event in Inglewood, Calif.

Not only were families able to receive boxes of food, but they were able to see some of the Clippers up close and in person. Rookies Jordan Miller and Kobe Brown were at the event, along with sophomore Moussa Diabate and veteran Mason Plumlee.

"It’s just a great opportunity to connect," Plumlee said. "We see them in the arena or see them wearing merchandise, that represents the Clippers. So, to get out and give back and interact with them is a lot of fun for us."

The Los Angeles Clippers, along with the LA Regional Food Bank, and Pechanga Resort and Casino held a Feed the Community event in Inglewood, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2023. (Kelli Johnson: KTTV) Expand

The Kia Forum is located just a mile away from the Intuit Dome, which will become the Clippers' new home beginning next season.

The Clippers take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA. Tip-off is scheduled at 6 p.m.