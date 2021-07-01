LA City Council to consider new law prohibiting encampments in certain areas

article

During its last meeting before a scheduled summer recess, the Los Angeles City Council Thursday will consider an ordinance quickly drafted by the City Attorney at council members' request Tuesday to restrict sleeping and homeless encampments in certain areas of the city.

The motion to request the ordinance was introduced as a substitute motion to a stricter anti-camping draft ordinance that was stalled in the Homelessness and Poverty Committee since November. Councilman Joe Buscaino, who is running for mayor partly on an agenda to enforce the city's anti-camping laws, invoked a rarely used rule last Wednesday to have the council pull the draft ordinance from the committee.

Councilman Paul Krekorian, who said the draft ordinance would allow a "draconian response" to homelessness, introduced the substitute motion with Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Ridley-Thomas, Mitch O'Farrell, Bob Blumenfield and Kevin de Leon.

The council members' motion, which was passed with 12 yes votes and 3 no votes, instructed the city attorney to prepare an ordinance that allows the city to "maintain passable sidewalks and access points by preventing sitting, sleeping, lying, storing personal property or otherwise obstructing the public right-of-way within two feet of any fire hydrant or fire plug, or within five feet of any operational or utilizable entrance or exit, or within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway, or in a manner that interferes with any activity for which the city has issued a permit, or in a manner that restricts accessible passage as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, or anywhere within a street, including bike paths."

The motion also instructed the city administrative officer to develop and implement a Street Engagement Strategy within 30 days to offer people suitable and available overnight shelter, interim housing or permanent housing.

Councilman Mike Bonin voted against the motion, saying the city does not have enough available housing units and shelters to accommodate its homeless population and requested council members be presented with a map to better understand in practice where people would and would not be allowed to camp.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who also voted against the motion, similarly said, "This is law that impacts every resident of this city and right now I feel like I'm making a decision on this law without the information I need to understand the impacts of this law."

Buscaino also voted against the motion, but he said he agrees with the content. He said he voted no because he is skeptical that the city attorney would be able to prepare an ordinance by Thursday and he instead preferred to vote on the ordinance available now. As of Wednesday afternoon, the draft ordinance was not publicly available in the council file.

"I've been skeptical of the city attorney drafting ordinances. Mr. Krekorian, if the thing comes before us on Thursday I'll be the first to vote yes, but I'm skeptical," Buscaino said.

Opponents of the motion said it would criminalize homelessness.

"This is a criminalization ordinance that leaves gaping holes of discretion for city departments and law enforcement. It's written so broadly that it becomes impossible to comply with purposely vague language defining where you can exist," the Los Angeles Community Action Network wrote on Twitter.

The ordinance, if adopted, will restrict obstructing the public right-of-way within 500 feet of a ``sensitive'' facility, including schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries.

While enforcement for that could begin immediately, people would be restricted from blocking the public-right-of way in the following areas once the city posts signage and gives notice:

up to 500 feet of a designated overpass, underpass, freeway ramp, tunnel, bridge, pedestrian bridge, subway, wash or spreading ground, railroad track or where lodging unsheltered or in tents is unhealthy, unsafe and incompatible with safe passage; and up to 1,000 feet of a facility opened after Jan. 1, 2018 that provides shelter, safe sleeping, safe parking, or navigation centers for persons experiencing homelessness.

Councilman John Lee said he believed if the city doesn't stop people from sleeping near homeless housing developments, constituents will want to stop building them.

"I need to be able to enforce around the housing that we have put in CD12 because the rest of my district is looking at those locations and unless I'm able to enforce around those locations, the rest of my community is going to say "why would we want to put something in our community when it makes absolutely no difference?" he said.

The ordinance would also allow the city to prevent encampments for a period of no longer than one year in areas that are deemed an ongoing threat to public health or safety, including due to:

death or serious bodily injury of any person at the location due to a hazardous condition;

repeated serious or violent crimes or threats of serious or violent crimes, including human trafficking; andfires at the location.

"The status quo is unacceptable but the solution to homelessness is not to make homelessness illegal. The solution to homelessness is to provide homes," Krekorian said.

"But it's also saying that there's certain conduct on sidewalks, on our rights-of-way, on our streets that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," he added. "Blocking access to the public infrastructure is not acceptable, creating hazardous conditions on our streets that puts the lives of the unhoused in danger, as well as surrounding communities, is not acceptable. Limitless encampments around parks and libraries and schools is not acceptable."

The motion also instructed all relevant city departments to minimize engagement between law enforcement and people experiencing homelessness by:

ensuring that service providers lead the Street Engagement Strategy and that people are offered interim or permanent housing services, treatment programs or other available interventions;

deploying available alternative-to-policing models, including interventionists and experts in conflict resolution; and

limiting law enforcement engagement to only where there is criminal behavior or activity and circumstances with a serious threat to public health or safety.

The city's current anti-camping ordinance, which has not been enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, prohibits tents during daytime hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. On June 9, Buscaino requested that the council amend the mayor's Declaration of Local Emergency and resume enforcement of the current anti-camping ordinance.

The Los Angeles City Council must unanimously approve the ordinance on its first consideration in order for it to be adopted. If not unanimous, it will be considered at the following week's meeting, when it needs 8 affirmative votes to be adopted. Council members are scheduled to be in summer recess until July 26, but some council members voiced support Tuesday for working through the recess to get the ordinance passed.

