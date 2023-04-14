LA City Council to ban RVs being parked on Venice streets from 2-6 a.m.

article

The Los Angeles City Council approved a resolution Friday prohibiting RVs from being parked along various streets in Venice between the hours of 2 to 6 a.m., citing public safety issues.

The parking ban includes but is not limited to vehicles that are six feet or more in height.

According to the resolution, presented by Councilwoman Traci Park who represents the Eleventh District, the area is experiencing public safety issues associated with oversized vehicles that are often parked overnight and constrict travel lanes, creating dangerous road conditions.

Under the resolution, the City Council directed the city's Department of Transportation to post signs giving notice of "tow away, no parking" restrictions for oversized vehicles. In addition, the department will be able to make technical corrections or clarifications to the resolution as they deem necessary to effectuate the intent of the resolution.

The resolutions includes several road segments where the Department of Transportation will enforce the restriction, which includes both sides of the following streets:

Main Street between Rose Avenue and Sunset Avenue

Superior Avenue between Venice Boulevard and Victoria Avenue

Indiana Avenue between 5th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Main Street between Windward Avenue and Westminster Avenue

Barbara Avenue between Centinela Avenue and Frances Avenue

Wasatch Avenue between Matteson Avenue and Washington Place

Clark Avenue between Mildred Avenue and Olive Avenue

Victoria Avenue between Penmar Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard

The Eleventh District encompasses Brentwood, Del Rey, Ladera, Mar Vista, Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, Venice, West Los Angeles/Sawtelle and Westchester.