LA City Council to consider lifting COVID vaccine mandate Wednesday

Los Angeles City Council will soon consider an ordinance that would lift its mandate requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor establishments and large outdoor events as early as Wednesday.

The ordinance, which went into effect Nov. 8, requires those ages 12 and up to show proof of vaccination before going inside restaurants, gyms, entertainment, and recreational facilities, personal care establishments, and some city buildings.

It also requires proof of a vaccine or negative COVID test to attend outdoor events like concerns and games.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Los Angeles County will align with the state next month and lift the requirement that attendees of indoor mega-events such as sporting events or concerts show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test. The county has already dropped its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to enter indoor portions of bars, nightclubs and lounges or to attend outdoor mega-events. But people attending indoor events of 1,000 or more people are still required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test. Vaccine verification or a negative test is also still required for workers at health care facilities and congregate-care facilities.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the requirement will be lifted April 1 in conjunction with the state, which is also scrapping the mandate.

Despite the easing of such restrictions, county health officials continue to urge precautionary steps against virus spread, noting that the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 is slowly beginning to expand locally, and will likely gain a stronger foothold in the county, mirroring the pattern seen overseas and in some East Coast cities.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.