Multiple vehicles torched in LA neighborhood

Shocking video posted to social media shows multiple cars burning in LA's Chinatown neighborhood.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to 700 N. Bunker Hill Ave. Sunday around 5 a.m.

According to police, at least six vehicles were on fire. It is unclear if police are looking for a suspected arsonist.

A witness told FOX 11 that he heard car alarms going off and went outside to inspect. As he opened the door, he saw an orange blaze, then noticed a car on fire. He went outside and saw a second car on fire as well.

He said he didn't see anyone in the area.



