Expand / Collapse search

Multiple vehicles torched in LA neighborhood

By
Published  May 27, 2024 1:55pm PDT
Chinatown
FOX 11

Video shows cars on fire in LA's Chinatown

It appears multiple cars were set on fire Sunday morning in Chinatown.

LOS ANGELES - Shocking video posted to social media shows multiple cars burning in LA's Chinatown neighborhood. 

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to 700 N. Bunker Hill Ave. Sunday around 5 a.m. 

According to police, at least six vehicles were on fire. It is unclear if police are looking for a suspected arsonist. 

A witness told FOX 11 that he heard car alarms going off and went outside to inspect. As he opened the door, he saw an orange blaze, then noticed a car on fire. He went outside and saw a second car on fire as well. 

He said he didn't see anyone in the area.


 