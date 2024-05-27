LA's Chinatown residents share safety fears after multiple cars burned down

Early Sunday morning, residents in a Chinatown neighborhood began hearing loud pops in the 700 block of North Bunker Hill Avenue.

"It sounded like fireworks and really scary," remembers Sandra Palacios, who lives across the street where the cars were torched.

When Daniel Finnerty came out of his house, he saw multiple vehicles engulfed in flames.

"I started taking a bunch of videos, and as I look up the street, there's another car, not only in front of my house, but another car, a second way up the street just exploded. It was crazy, not a way to wake up at 5 a.m.," he said.

Four vehicles were set on fire. Police believe it was a random attack.

"Man, I hope they get them because it's not fair going around and setting cars on fire," said Lester Salazar, whose car was torched and destroyed.

"You work hard for what you have; it could be gone in seconds," he adds.

While an arsonist has not been identified, residents have their suspicions.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of unhoused individuals on a lot of dangerous substances out there. I mean, they're sleeping on our sidewalks naked during the day, and they're out running a muck a night, and no one is doing anything about it," Finnerty said.

Other residents say a lot has changed in their neighborhood, and they no longer feel safe.

"Sometimes you wake up at 5 in the morning, and there are homeless people just laying there by your car and drunk people, people on drugs just walking around," said Ashley, who asked us to not reveal her last name.

"I think the city needs to do something about it because it's just getting out of hand. You can't even walk your dogs or kids; it just doesn't feel safe," Sandra Palacios adds.

A fifth vehicle was also set on fire just a couple of blocks away in that same neighborhood. If you know anything about this case, contact the LAPD.