LA bank exec killed in lightning strike in Washington, DC

A third person killed by a lightning strike near the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday night was identified as a Los Angeles bank executive, according to his family.

Brooks Lambertson, 29, was one of three people killed on Aug. 4, after being injured in a lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex. Lambertson was a vice president at City National Bank and lived in downtown Los Angeles. According to the company, he was in D.C. for business.

"Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity. His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country," the company said in a press release.

Brooks Lambertson Photo courtesy of City National Bank

Also killed by the strike was an elderly couple celebrating their anniversary. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, were also killed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The family told FOX 5 DC that the couple, the couple were high school sweethearts who were in D.C. celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary.

One other person, a woman, was struck by lightning Thursday night according to MPD. She is currently in critical condition and her identity has not been released.