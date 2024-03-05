2 killed in Altadena crash after SUV overturns, bursts into flames

Two people were killed in a violent crash in Altadena overnight. Investigators believe speed was a factor.

Authorities said the crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Los Angeles County investigators said an Audi SUV was speeding down Loma Alta Drive when the driver lost control and slammed into a parked SUV. The parked SUV went spinning and the other SUV overturned multiple times before it exploded into flames.

A man and a woman inside the Audi SUV were declared dead at the scene by LA County firefighter paramedics. The names of the deceased have not been released.

Video from the scene shows the car crashed into a fence in a resident’s front yard, which took a part of it down.

An Altadena resident's front yard was damaged following a deadly crash on March 5, 2024.

Officials said one of the crash victims lived nearby and was only a few blocks away from home at the time of the collision.

An official at the scene said it was frustrating that this crash could have been prevented.

Residents told FOX 11 people often drive too fast through the neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing.