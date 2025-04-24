5 Freeway closures planned in several SoCal cities - here's where

The Brief Caltrans will conduct overnight lane closures on Interstate 5 in Commerce, Downey, and Santa Fe Springs from April 28 to May 3. The closures are part of a pavement rehabilitation project covering a 6.5-mile stretch from the I-605 interchange to north of Atlantic Boulevard. Residents near the construction zones may experience noise and dust.



Caltrans is set to implement multiple overnight lane closures on Interstate 5 in Commerce, Downey, and Santa Fe Springs from April 28 to May 3.

These closures are part of a pavement rehabilitation project aimed at improving road quality and extending pavement life.

Timeline:

The closures will occur from Monday night, April 28, through Saturday morning, May 3, between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Up to three lanes in both directions of I-5 will be closed from Route 605 to Washington Blvd to allow crews to safely repave the road.

What we know:

The pavement rehabilitation project covers a 6.5-mile stretch of I-5 from the I-605 interchange to north of Atlantic Boulevard.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Residents and businesses near the construction area may experience noise, vibrations, and dust due to the activities.

Caltrans advises checking the Caltrans Quickmap for the latest road conditions and closures.