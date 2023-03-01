Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott nightclub incident: New York police investigating alleged bar brawl

article

The New York Police Department wants to question rapper Travis Scott about an alleged assault on a man at a Manhattan nightclub, Fox News Digital has learned.

"As of right now there is no one being sought in regard to the incident," the NYPD revealed. "However, the investigation is ongoing."

Scott allegedly got into a physical altercation with a sound engineer at the nightclub amid a heated argument, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old allegedly caused $12,000 in damages and reportedly damaged expensive sound equipment, including a speaker and video screen at the nightclub.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper made an appearance at a Don Toliver show at Irving Plaza the night before.

Reps for Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, shares two kids with reality television star Kylie Jenner.

This latest news comes after the "Goosebumps" rapper made headlines worldwide when his 2021 Astroworld music festival led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The 10 victims lost their lives during a reported crowd surge at the Houston music festival.

All the victims' cause of death was listed as "compression asphyxia," according to documents from the Houston medical examiner’s office obtained by Fox News Digital. One victim had a contributing cause of "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol."

All deaths were ruled accidental.

Scott and other parties involved in the music festival have been hit with multiple lawsuits following the tragic incident.

After the traumatic events unfolded, Scott emphasized during a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God that he did not know the severity of the crowd surge while he was performing.

"I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set]," the rapper claimed. "And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’"

"People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that …" Scott said.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

