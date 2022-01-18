Garcetti to nominate Kristin Crowley as first female LAFD Chief

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to nominate Kristin Crowley to be the first-ever female Fire Chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department Tuesday morning.

Current LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas is planning to retire after a 35-year career. He was first confirmed as the LAFD's 18th fire chief in August 2014. Back in October 2021, an LA fire commisioner called on Garcetti to replace Terrazas for allegedly ignoring allegations of racism, sexism, retaliation and abuse endured by women at the department.

Garcetti and Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez are expected to announce Crowley's nomination at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center at 9 a.m Tuesday.

Prior to this nomination, Crowley has been LAFD's Deputy Chief. She was also the department's first female fire marshal. According to her LinkedIn page she was named to that position in 2016.

