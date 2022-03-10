Krispy Kreme giving out free St. Patrick's Day doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is ready for St. Patrick's Day!

The doughnut chain announced the return of its "O'riginal Glazed Doughnut" along with some new themed doughnuts available starting Thursday, March 10. Only the "O'riginal" is available March 16 and 17.

The festive doughnuts include the Lenny Leprechaun Doughnut, the Luck O' the Rainbow Doughnut, the St. Patrick's Shamrock Doughnut, and the Green Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut. All come fully adorned with lots of green sprinkles, frosting, and shamrocks to celebrate the holiday.

If you can't choose one and want them all, they'll even be available in a special holiday box.

Here's how you can get one for free: wear green in-store or at the drive-thru on March 16 and/or March 17. That's it - don your green for some holiday luck and you'll get a free O'riginal Glazed to enjoy.

Find participating locations near you here.

