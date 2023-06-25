Koretown store has shop cat stolen by customer in broad daylight

article

A Chinese herbal medicine shop in Koreatown had their store cat taken over the weekend and the owners are searching for their beloved cat.

Mimi has been at the Harbin Deer Antlers Trading Co. at the intersection of S. Western Avenue and W. 2nd Street for more than 10 years, according to the family. Over the weekend, Mimi was picked up and taken right out of the store.

In a video posted to the Koreatown Life Instagram page, a patron in the store is seen picking Mimi up and walking right out the front door with the cat under their arms. The alleged cat thief was seen wearing a purple striped shirt with a light-colored tie, dark pants and white shoes.

The shop owners said that it happened quickly, and that in the time that they turned around to grab the phone, the thief grabbed Mimi and made their way out the door.

The company told FOX 11 that they're in the process of contacting police to submit a report.

In the meantime they're asking if anyone sees Mimi to contact them at 213-385-5523. Mimi is an orange and white striped cat, with a patch of white on the chest and mouth. Mimi also has a collar.