Knott's Berry Farm to host widely popular Taste of Boysenberry Festival this spring

It’s boysenberry galore! Get a taste of spring at Knott’s Berry Farm’s popular Taste of Boysenberry Festival.

The annual Taste of Boysenberry Festival will take place on select dates beginning March 5th through May 2nd.

Guests can enjoy 65 boysenberry-infused food and drink items with their event tasting card.

You can expect to find unique food items like beer cheese soup with boysenberry drizzle and brown butter croutons, beef tips with creamy boysenberry mashed potatoes, and boysenberry barbecue carne asada pizza with cilantro and onions.

Photo credit: Knotts.com

Drinks include boysenberry lemonade with basil and boysenberry ICEE float with vanilla soft serve. Guests can also buy boysenberry-inspired merchandise like clothes, kitchenware and sweets.

The park says the only way to experience the food event is with a tasting card that would be purchased in advance.

In order to manage proper physical distancing tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.

Retail stores and outdoor dining areas will be open, however all theme park rides will remain closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Knott’s Berry Farm has remained closed to the public since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit California.

However, throughout the year they have been hosting food festivals including a Halloween and Christmas theme event.

In accordance with health guidelines all guests and staff will be required to wear face masks, temperature checks will be administered upon entry and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed around the park. Physical distancing will also be enforced.

For ticket information, dates and times visit www.knotts.com.

