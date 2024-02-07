Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. 'getting serious' about possibly dating, report says

Move over, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. may be the next celebrity relationship, according to a report from Us Weekly.

According to Us Weekly's report, Kardashian and Beckham are considering going public about dating each other exclusively. Kardashian, 43, and Beckham, 31, have been friends for years, but Wednesday's Us Weekly reveals their relationship may have been more than platonic.

Kardashian has not had a high-profile relationship since dating comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Prior to their split in 2022, Kardashian was married to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West for eight years before settling the divorce. Kardasian and Ye share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Before the "KimYe" era, the socialite-turned-businesswoman was briefly married to NBA player Kris Humphries in the early 2010s and music producer Damon Thomas in the early 2000s.

Beckham's last public relationship was with model Lauren Wood. The two welcomed a baby boy together just days after the couple celebrated Beckham's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

As of Wednesday, neither Kardashian nor Beckham have made public announcements regarding their relationship status. The rumors come as Beckham finished the 2023 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens and Hulu just wrapped up season four of "The Kardashians," a show that prominently features the businesswoman and her family.