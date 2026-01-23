Former NFL defensive lineman, Kevin Johnson, stabbed to death at LA homeless encampment

article

The Brief Los Angeles County authorities said Kevin Johnson was found dead at a homeless encampment. His cause of death has been ruled as a homicide. He was 55.



A former NFL player's life came to a tragic end, Los Angeles County officials announced.

What we know:

Kevin Johnson, who was a defensive lineman for the Philadelphia 76ers and Oakland Raiders in the 1990s, was found stabbed to death in Los Angeles, investigators said. He was 55.

The LA County Medical Examiner's Office said his body was discovered at a homeless encampment on Wednesday, Jan. 21 and ruled his cause of death as blunt head drama and stab wounds.

His death was being investigated as a homicide. Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for further comment.

"Unfortunately, it appears he was homeless," Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve De Jong told Newsweek . "It looks like he was probably living there."

No further details were released by authorities.

The backstory:

Johnson was a standout at Texas Southern and was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He then made his NFL debut two years later with the Eagles.

26 Nov 1995: Defensive lineman Kevin Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles moves down the field during a game(Credit: Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport) (Getty Images) Expand

He played 23 games for the Eagles over two seasons. He recorded 43 tackles and seven sacks and returned one fumble for a touchdown.

Johnson joined the Raiders in 1997 and had 11 tackles in 15 games.

Following his NFL career, he played on both sides of the ball for the Orlando Predators and helped them to an ArenaBowl championship in 1998. He later played for the Los Angeles Avengers.

The Source: FOX News contributed to this report.



