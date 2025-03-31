Lamborghini hit-and-run crash kills woman in Los Angeles; Suspect driver on the run

The Brief A Lamborghini driver fled the scene after a fatal hit-and-run crash with a Toyota in Los Angeles, killing a female passenger and critically injuring the driver. As of Monday afternoon, the driver remains unidentified and no arrests have been made, while locals report frequent accidents at the intersection.



The search is on for the Lamborghini driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a Lamborghini SUV was traveling northbound along Highland Avenue when it crashed into Toyota RAV4 going eastbound on 1st Street in the Hancock Park neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The male driver of the Lamborghini took off from the scene after hitting the Toyota. The crash ended up killing the passenger of the Toyota, a woman in her 30s, LAPD said.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

As of Monday afternoon, officials have not given a description of the Lamborghini driver. No arrests have been announced as of Monday, 5 p.m.

Officials have not released the name of the woman killed in the crash.

Local perspective:

Those living near the crash scene told FOX 11 that crashes are common at the intersection.

"It was devastating," said a neighbor, who asked to not be identified. "It happens a lot on the street and people are really, really reckless and careless."