Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl in New Orleans sparks strong reactions in hip-hop community

It was announced Sunday that Kendrick Lamar, who has long-established himself as hip-hop royalty as one of the best-selling artists of this generation, would headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans in Feb. 2025. The news has generated mixed reactions, with some fans and artists arguing that honor should’ve gone to Lil Wayne given his Louisiana roots.

In 2022, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige headlined the halftime show at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in a performance that celebrated all things LA. Some felt that was more so an exception, not the rule, and that the big game’s location shouldn’t dictate who headlines the show.

Master P

In an Instagram post, Master P said the honor was "well deserved."

However, he went on to write, "As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans, I have to agree with the fans that [Lil Wayne] should be a part of this celebration as well. He’s one of the greatest [Hip Hop] artists alive, still relevant and he’s a New Orleans native."

Cam’ron and Mase

Cam'ron, Kendrick Lamar, and Mase (Getty Images)

Cam’ron and Mase shared their opinions on their "It Is What It Is" podcast on Monday.

Cam’ron said "I think he’s one of the top artists of this generation," but was quick to follow up by saying he "hates this selection."

"It’s in New Orleans. You don’t get Lil Wayne? That’s what we’re doing?" Cam’ron asked.

"There’s no reason Lil Wayne should not be performing at this Super Bowl," he added.

Cam’ron then implied Lamar’s selection was "payback" for Weezy’s ties to Drake and that there’s "some backstory s--- going on," which allegedly involves Jay-Z.

"Lil Wayne not performing is egregious and it’s gotta stop," he said.

Mase signed off on Cam’ron’s comments and said the situation was "so sad."

Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz, a Baton Rouge native, sure didn’t mince words in his post on X.

He said selecting Lamar was a "smack in the face to every hip hop legend from Lousiana," and tagged Master P as well as Birdman. "This shows they never wanted y’all to knick in the door in the first place cause they still tryna lock it."

He also referenced how Dre and Snoop were able to headline when the Super Bowl was in Inglewood and felt it was disrespectful "Louisiana legends can’t do they thang."