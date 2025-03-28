LAPD releases video of in-custody death: Suspect detained by citizen ruled justifiable homicide

The Brief LAPD released surveillance and bodycam video of a community member detaining an alleged burglary suspect who ultimately died while being restrained. The DA's office declined to file any charges against the community member and the death of Anthony Sowell was classified as a justifiable homicide.



The Los Angeles Police Department has released video of an in-custody death of an alleged burglary suspect detained by a community member.

The backstory:

On July 6, 2024 at around 3:40 p.m., Rampart Division officers responded to a call of a burglary suspect inside an apartment in the 200 block of South Rampart Avenue.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, Anthony Sowell, being chased and held down by a citizen. The community member, who was not identified, wrestled with Sowell and held him on the ground by lying on top of him until Sowell appeared unconscious.

Other community members then approached them and briefly spoke to that community member who detained Sowell.

Police then arrived shortly after and placed handcuffs on Sowell, however he still appeared to be unconscious.

Officers thought Sowell was experiencing a drug overdose and requested an ambulance and administered Narcan. They then un-handcuffed him and began CPR. Personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived and pronounced Sowell deceased at the scene.

Investigation launched into death

Dig deeper:

On July 10, a homicide investigation was launched. On August 28, homicide investigators met with the personnel from the District Attorney's Office and presented their case for filing considerations against the community member who detained Sowell. The DA's office advised them that a filing decision could not be made without the completed autopsy report.

About a week later, the Medical Examiner-Coroner determined that Sowell's cause of death was due to Traumatic Asphyxia with contributing factors that included methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaethylene, ethanol, as well as Hyperteophic Heart Condition.

The completed report was then submitted to the DA's office. However, on Dec. 30, the DA's office declined to file the charge of one count of attempted murder against the community member who detained Sowell.

The case was ultimately classified as a justifiable homicide, the police department said.

What's next:

The police department said now that their investigation is completed and charges have been declined, they decided to release the surveillance video and bodycam video to the public.