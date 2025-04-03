$30 million wrongful death claim filed after man fatally shot by SoCal deputies

The Brief The family of Jefte Vargas Ramirez has filed a $30 million wrongful death claim against the County of San Bernardino. Ramirez was fatally shot by deputies after allegedly trespassing on a Metrolink line in December 2024.



A family has filed a $30 million wrongful death claim against the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office for the shooting death of Jefte Vargas Ramirez.

The backstory:



Varags was fatally shot by deputies on December 16, 2024, near the Metrolink rail lines between Nevada and California streets in Redlands.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a call regarding a man trespassing on the Metrolink rail lines. Once deputies made contact with Ramirez, a deputy involved shooting occurred, the sheriff's department and the lawsuit both say. However, it's unclear what led to the shooting or if an altercation broke out beforehand. Ramirez was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Parts of the shooting were captured on cellphone video by a witness.

What they're saying:

"The shooting was excessive and objectively unreasonable, particularly because at the time of the shooting, Mr. Vargas Ramirez was unarmed and posed no immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury to the deputy or to anyone else. After the shooting, deputies failed to provide medical assistance to Mr. Vargas Ramirez," the claim read.

The $30 million claim includes wrongful death damages, survival damages (including pre-death pain and suffering and loss of life), general damages, funeral and burial expenses, punitive damages, attorney fees, and loss of financial support.

The family, who held a press conference Thursday, say they are seeking justice to prevent future tragedies and hold law enforcement accountable.