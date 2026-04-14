Another billion-dollar giant relocating out of California

The Brief Veteran homebuilder KB Home is moving its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to Tempe, Arizona, in spring 2027. CEO Robert McGibney cited a "business-friendly" environment and a more central location as key drivers to lower costs and boost efficiency. Despite the move, the company pledged to maintain a major California presence through its six divisions and 100+ active communities.



KB Home, a staple of the Southern California business landscape for decades, announced Wednesday that it will exit its Westwood headquarters next year.

The move to Tempe marks a strategic shift for the developer as it seeks to streamline operations and capitalize on Arizona's lower cost of doing business.

What we know:

The relocation is scheduled to begin in spring 2027, bringing executive leadership and core corporate functions to the Phoenix metro area.

KB Home is currently based in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles but has deep historical ties to various regions, having been founded in Detroit before previously spending time in Phoenix and then California.

The company confirmed that its six operating divisions in California will remain intact, overseeing more than 100 active communities throughout the state.

What they're saying:

Executive leadership emphasized that the move is about long-term growth and operational agility.

Robert McGibney, president and CEO of KB Home, stated, "This move brings our teams together in a more collaborative environment, and Phoenix is the right place to do it. It positions KB Home to operate more effectively and supports the next phase of our growth."

The company also highlighted the economic benefits of the shift, noting that the Phoenix area provides a "business-friendly operating environment that is expected to further enhance efficiency and support long-term profitability."

What's next:

California homebuyers likely won't see an immediate change in local operations.

The company plans to maintain its massive footprint in the Golden State, where it has built tens of thousands of homes over several decades.

The transition will likely involve a phased relocation of corporate staff to the new Tempe facility throughout the first half of 2027.