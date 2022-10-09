Karen Bass joins Boyle Heights rally for reproductive rights

Expand / Collapse search

Boyle Heights
LA mayoral candidate Karen Bass was among those who rallied for women's reproductive rights in Boyle Heights.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles mayoral candidate and congresswoman Karen Bass was among those who rallied for women's rights in Boyle Heights Saturday. 

The rally at Mariachi Plaza was part of a nationwide march for reproductive rights. 

Bass urged everyone to vote in the upcoming midterms for candidates who will help secure a woman's right to choose. 

Speakers also addressed women's rights to learn in Afghanistan and women's rights not to cover their heads in Iran. 