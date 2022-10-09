Karen Bass joins Boyle Heights rally for reproductive rights
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles mayoral candidate and congresswoman Karen Bass was among those who rallied for women's rights in Boyle Heights Saturday.
The rally at Mariachi Plaza was part of a nationwide march for reproductive rights.
Bass urged everyone to vote in the upcoming midterms for candidates who will help secure a woman's right to choose.
Speakers also addressed women's rights to learn in Afghanistan and women's rights not to cover their heads in Iran.