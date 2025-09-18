Kali Uchis pulls song 'Crashing' with D4vd after missing teen found dead in his Tesla

The Brief Kali Uchis is taking steps to remove her collaborative song with D4vd, "Crashing," from streaming platforms. This comes after the discovery of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas' body in a Tesla registered to D4vd. D4vd has canceled at least one concert, but police have not named him a suspect.



Singer Kali Uchis said she is in the process of removing her collaborative song "Crashing" with artist D4vd from streaming services.

The move comes after the body of missing teen 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd, legal name David Anthony Burke.

What they're saying:

In a post on Instagram, Uchis responded to a fan's criticism about her relationship with D4vd, writing, "Not my friend i did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down given today’s disturbing news."

In a separate comment to a supporter, she added, "Its ok bb people like her are why women always get blamed for the things men do lol, the internalized misogyny of this world I suppose."

The backstory:

The song "Crashing" is featured on 20-year-old D4vd's debut album, "Withered," which was released in April.

An official visual for the track was released in February and has amassed over four million views on YouTube.

Dig deeper:

The dismembered remains of Rivas were discovered on Sept. 8 inside the Tesla after employees at Hollywood Tow reported smelling a strong odor.

When police arrived, they discovered the body wrapped in a bag inside the Tesla's trunk.

According to the LAPD, the Tesla was impounded and towed to the yard — an "official police garage" — by the city Department of Transportation because it was "parked on a public street for more than 72 hours."

Investigators said the Tesla had been parked in the Hollywood Hills for nearly a month before it was impounded two weeks ago.

Neighbors said the Tesla had been moved several times over the past three months before it was found on Bluebird Avenue, where it was ultimately located.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas to D4vd.

Rivas was 13-years-old when she was reported missing on April 5, 2024 in Lake Elsinore.

TMZ' Charles Latibeaudiere told FOX 11 they got a tip last week and reached out to Rivas' mom, who told them that all she knew was that Celeste was dating someone named "David", although she'd never seen the boy. Rivas' mother told the publication her daughter had been missing for more than a year and she was suspicious of the remains found in the Tesla.

Rivas and D4vd both shared matching "Sshhh…" tattoos on their index fingers.

Following news of Rivas' death, D4vd canceled his show in Seattle for Wednesday night as part of his "Withered" world tour, according to TMZ. D4vd had been touring during the ongoing investigation and police previously said he was cooperating with investigators. The LAPD has not named him a person of interest or a suspect.

Not long after D4vd's name was linked to the Tesla investigation, he was dropped by Crocs and Hollister just days after he was announced as the face of their "Dream Drop" collaboration.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, detectives with the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide division served a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills home believed to be occupied by D4vd.

According to TMZ, detectives seized a computer and left with several evidence bags after the search.

What we don't know:

Rivas' cause of death is unknown.

Police have not named a suspect or person of interest.

It's unclear if D4vd will continue with the rest of his scheduled performances as part of his world tour.

D4vd is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles this Saturday at the Greek Theatre.

The Source: This report is based on information provided by TMZ, which reported on the police search and D4vd's Instagram post. Additional details on the police investigation come from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), while context on the victim's background and the history of the case is provided by a previous TMZ interview with the victim's mother.



