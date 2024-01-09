Mom pleads for justice: Garden Grove considers reward in her son Julian Martinez's unsolved murder

Patricia Martinez is determined to bring closure to the tragic death of her 17-year-old son, Julian Martinez, who was murdered in Garden Grove on September 10, 2022.

"Nobody deserves to die the way my son died; not only did they take him, they took me along with it, and it's not fair because I have to live with this pain," Martinez said.

The murder occurred in the 12500 block of Leroy Avenue, just a short distance from their home, where a party was taking place that fateful night.

"I was there, I was there at the house. He got shot like two houses down from my house, and I just heard the shots, and out of nowhere, I heard somebody say Julian got shot. I ran over there, and he was already on the floor," Martinez recounted.

Fearing her son's case might go cold, Martinez sought assistance from victim's advocate and retired LAPD Detective Moses Castillo.

Speaking about the unsolved murder, Castillo addressed the community, saying, "Our goal here tonight is to bring attention to this case. It's an unsolved murder that occurred in your city by one of your residents."

Encouraged by Castillo, Patricia made a heartfelt request at Tuesday's Garden Grove City Council meeting for a cash reward to be offered for any information leading to the arrest of her son's killer.

"I just want justice for him. Today it's my son, tomorrow it could be your son, your brother, your siblings. This person is out there walking the streets like nothing," pleaded Martinez.

Expressing her devastating loss, Martinez added, "I don't get the chance to see him grow… I don't get the chance to see him accomplish his goals."

In a plea to the public, Martinez implored, "If you know something, if someone is out there that knows something regarding what happened to my son, just please come forward. Anything will help. I just want justice for my son."

The Garden Grove City Council is now considering Martinez's request, and if approved, it will be put on the agenda for a vote.