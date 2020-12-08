Judge sides with restaurants over outdoor dining ban, says LA County 'acted arbitrarily'

article

A Los Angeles judge issued a tentative decision Tuesday and stated that LA County "acted arbitrarily" and "failed to perform the required risk-benefit analysis" when it banned outdoor dining as a coronavirus-control measure as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Southern California.

Superior Court Judge James Chalfant also noted that, however, that due to the state's overriding regional stay-at-home order through the Christmas holiday that also includes an in-person dining ban, "outdoor restaurant dining in the county cannot reopen at this time."

Chalfant is scheduled to hold the hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to documents obtained by FOX 11's Bill Melugin, Judge Chalfant wrote that L.A. County "could be expected to consider the economic cost of closing 30,000 restaurants, the impact to restaurant owners and their employees, and the psychological and emotional cost to a public tired of the pandemic.”

However, the tentative decision is not final.

The order to suspend all in-person dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries went into effect the night of Nov. 25.

In accordance with state guidelines, LA County restaurants were prohibited from offering indoor dining while in California’s most-restrictive tier.

The California Restaurant Association challenged the in-person dining ban and Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Khan pushed for the Board to reconsider. Despite the late push, the LA County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of the outdoor dining ban on Nov. 24.

County health officials then tightened the order and said outdoor dining would also be banned for at least the next three weeks.

Restaurant owners who have been fighting to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic have expressed their frustrations. Many of them were heartbroken that they have been left with no choice but to lay off more employees with the holiday season in full swing. Some restaurant owners also fear they will have no choice but to close their doors permanently.

CNS contributed to this report.