LA County leaders reject motion by 2 supervisors to reconsider outdoor dining ban

It appears LA County's ban on outdoor dining will still take place as scheduled, despite a push from two county leaders to get the rest of the board to reconsider the ban.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors rejected a motion to overturn the health department's decision to restrict outdoor dining by a vote of 3-2. The latest development comes as the county's supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn put forward a motion to reconsider the ban.

With the motion being rejected, the ban on outdoor dining is expected to start as scheduled for Wednesday, November 25 at 10 p.m.

Earlier in the day, California Restaurant Association took to court in hopes of blocking Los Angeles County's ban on the dine-in option.

"The recent order with no stated scientific basis from L.A. County singles out a specific industry and could jeopardize thousands of jobs," Jot Condie, president/CEO of the California Restaurant Association, said in a statement announcing the legal challenge. "There are thousands of restaurants and many thousands more employees who could be out on the street right before the holiday season."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

