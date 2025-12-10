Judge blocks Trump National Guard deployment in Los Angeles

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles and ordered them returned to the control of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The order, handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer, is a blow to the Trump administration. It comes after the president in June deployed thousands of federalized National Guard troops to the city in response to a wave of immigration protests.

Breyer had issued a temporary restraining order earlier this year seeking to block Trump's National Guard deployment from immediately taking effect, though the order was quickly stayed by the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonell reacts

What they're saying:

Hours after the announcement, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell joined Good Day LA on Wednesday and commented on the judge's ruling.

"The National Guard are a tremendous asset for California and for us, during the fires, they were our partners for us and they did a tremendous job in the Palisades. So I can't say enough good about the California National Guard. When they were federalized and they came in, their mission was to focus on federal properties, federal employees and federal functions, so they weren't on the streets for the most part. They were at the federal facilities doing the job they were assigned to do there, so great partners."

The backstory:

Over the summer, President Donald Trump ordered 4,000 National Guard troops to LA in response to anti-ICE protests. It was a move that was made without Newsom's authorization.

At the time, Pentagon officials said the deployment was expected to cost $134 million.

Newsom also sued the Trump administration over the move, calling the deployment a"complete overreaction" that was "purposely inflammatory and will only escalate tensions."

LA Mayor Karen Bass also criticized the deployment.

RELATED COVERAGE: