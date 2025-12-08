Anti-semitic tirade caught on video at Burbank post office

The Brief A man was caught on video shouting obscenity-laced remarks against Jews. In LA County's annual Hate Crime report, in 2024, 202 crimes targeting Jewish people were reported.



An antisemitic tirade, seemingly videotaped this weekend at the Burbank post office, has gone viral on social media.

A man is seen yelling obscenity-laced remarks against Jews, including a couple of salutes to Hitler.

The person who gave the video to Betar Worldwide does not want to be interviewed, according to Jonathan Levy, with the organization, who told FOX 11, "We've been asked at this time not to reveal the individual who provided this video to us. There are many dangerous anti-American terrorist supporters nationwide, and it's clear that Jews in California and in many other areas are in deep danger."

But the response online has been angry. Many have been calling Glendale's Papaya Pastry, where the man, seen in the video, worked briefly over a decade ago. On the bakery's social media pages, the owner posted this message: "I want to make it absolutely clear that the recent hateful remarks made toward the Jewish community don’t reflect my beliefs or the values of my business. We firmly condemn antisemitism in all forms".

Parisa Hematian, goes on to say that the man "who made these statements is not affiliated with our company in any professional capacity, and their views are entirely their own. Our business is committed to inclusivity, respect, and supporting all communities. We stand with the Jewish community and reject any form of hate".

Burbank Police have no record of responding to the exchange, as it doesn't seem the man did anything illegal. As disturbing as the man's statements are, they are considered free speech.

Dig deeper:

Just last week, LA County published their annual hate crime report, citing that in 2024, 202 crimes targeting Jewish people were reported. That's a 17% decrease from 2023, when 244 cases were reported.

RELATED: LA County records second-highest total of hate crimes in 44 years

Despite the decrease, 2024 remains the second-highest year ever recorded for anti-Jewish hate crimes in LA County.

FOX 11 attempted to reach the man on the video, giving the woman, also in the video, our contact information, but we have heard no response back.