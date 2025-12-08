Man found stabbed to death at Pollo Campero in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A man was found stabbed to death on the ground of a drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant in Santa Ana over the weekend, officials said.
What we know:
Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department were called to Pollo Campero located at the intersection of S. Bristol Street and W. Warner Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.
"A witness stated they observed a man down in the drive-thru of the restaurant," said Officer Natalie Garcia with Santa Ana PD. "The victim was transported to a hospital with multiple stab wounds, where he was pronounced deceased."
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect has not been released and information about a possible suspect is not available.
Detectives continue to review video surveillance and witness statements.
The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.