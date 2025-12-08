Man found stabbed to death at Pollo Campero in Santa Ana

The Brief A man was found stabbed to death in the drive-thru lane of a Pollo Campero restaurant in Santa Ana on Saturday afternoon. Santa Ana Police are reviewing video surveillance and witness statements. The identity of the victim and information about a possible suspect have not been released as the investigation continues.



A man was found stabbed to death on the ground of a drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant in Santa Ana over the weekend, officials said.

What we know:

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department were called to Pollo Campero located at the intersection of S. Bristol Street and W. Warner Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.

"A witness stated they observed a man down in the drive-thru of the restaurant," said Officer Natalie Garcia with Santa Ana PD. "The victim was transported to a hospital with multiple stab wounds, where he was pronounced deceased."

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released and information about a possible suspect is not available.

Detectives continue to review video surveillance and witness statements.