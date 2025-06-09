Newsom: Trump wants LA unrest to divide us, using anti-ICE protest fallout for political gain

The Brief California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Trump for sending the National Guard to Los Angeles County, calling it illegal and unconstitutional. Newsom accused Trump of using the unrest for political gain and creating a constitutional crisis. Trump responded by blaming Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for failing to manage the protests effectively.



California Governor Gavin Newsom is accusing President Donald Trump of being reckless with the federal response to the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

In an interview with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson, Newsom blasted Trump for sending the National Guard to LA County, which the California Governor claims is illegal and unconstitutional.

"Donald Trump is reckless, he's immoral," Newsom said. "He's acting unlawfully. He's putting people's lives at risk. And it's my job to clean up Donald Trump's mess, because he's making it by the hour."

Newsom's rant against Trump comes after the National Guard clashed with civilians – which includes anti-ICE protesters and agitators with no ties to immigration advocacy – on Sunday, June 8 in downtown Los Angeles.

The California Governor claims Trump using the weekend of unrest in Los Angeles County for political gain by dividing the nation and undermining the rule of law and democracy.

"It's been a disastrous presidency and so, of course, we're here with another distraction that puts, in this case, people's lives at risk, and he's testing the boundaries of the Constitution in a way that we can clearly argue is a constitutional crisis," Newsom told Michaelson on Sunday.

The other side:

Trump accused Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of not getting the job done during the earlier stages of the 3-day protests in LA County.

"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

In a separate post, Trump claimed Newsom had been "incompetent," dating back to California's response to the Jan. 2025 wildfires.

"We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task," Trump wrote on Truth Social.