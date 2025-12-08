Howard's Appliances unexpectedly closes all stores amid holiday shopping season

article

The Brief Howard's Appliances, a longstanding Southern California chain, unexpectedly closed all its stores during the holiday shopping season, leaving employees and customers stunned. Employees were given only two days' notice, with reports indicating the company filed for bankruptcy and the investment firm S5 Equity withdrew funding. The sudden closure has sparked outrage on social media, with concerns over unfulfilled orders and lost retirement funds for employees.



Employees and customers were stunned after Howard’s Appliances, a nearly 80-year chain in Southern California, suddenly closed all of its stores in the middle of the holiday shopping season.

What we know:

The Orange County Register reported employees were only given two days' notice about the closure. The publication said a notice, signed by Howard’s logistics general manager, Isaiah Padilla, was sent out stating that business operations would cease on Dec. 6 due to "circumstances beyond our control."

In addition, it appears the website has been taken down.

Howard’s was aquired by S5 Equity in Newport Beach in April.

"With this acquisition, Howard's is now poised for the future," said Peter Boutros, CEO of Howard's Appliances, in a previous press release. "It's not just about sustaining our legacy—this acquisition is about building upon it. Partnering with S5 Equity positions Howard's to grow stronger than ever, providing customers with the trusted, diverse product selection modern homeowners and homemakers want, upholding our legendary service, and continuing to be a valuable partner to our vendors and the communities we serve."

Reaction on social media

What they're saying:

The sudden closure sparked strong reactions as customers and former employees took their frustrations to social media, with some reporting employees lost their retirement funds.

"We were told there are no funds left. The company filed for bankruptcy. The investment company that bought us less than six months ago, pulled all funding," a former employee wrote.

"We feel so badly for any customer or employee who was left hanging with no notice this weekend," one customer wrote.

"We have had numerous issues with them since our order four months ago. We’re still awaiting a few pieces."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if those who placed their orders before the closure will get their deliveries.