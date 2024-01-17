No charges for NBA's Josh Giddey over alleged relationship with underage girl, TMZ reports

article

Josh Giddey will not face criminal charges in connection to the NBA player possibly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ was told by the Newport Beach Police Department that the case involving the 21-year-old NBA player has "officially closed." TMZ's report comes about two months after Giddey was under Newport PD investigation after social media posts accused the Oklahoma City Thunder guard of possibly dating a high school girl.

During the early stages of the investigations, some of the social media posts claimed the girl may be as young as 15 years old. Giddey was 21 when the Nov. 2023 investigation became public.

TMZ said in its Jan. 17 report that police found no corroborating evidence in the investigation and added that Giddey is now in the clear from Newport Beach PD.

"In other words, no one involved was willing to talk," TMZ's report said when recapping the findings from the Newport PD investigation.

Giddey did not face any game suspensions by the NBA when the news of the Newport Beach investigation became public.