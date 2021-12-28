John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL icon, dies at 85

article

Legendary NFL coach John Madden has died at the age of 85.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the legendary coach and the namesake of a popular football video game died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release.

As the Oakland Raiders head coach, he led the Silver and Black to a Super Bowl XI title in 1977, beating the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 in the big game. His legacy extended to arcades and video game controllers as the popular NFL video game series was named after the longtime coach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

