Looking for a job? Avoid these California cities
LOS ANGELES -
Looking for a job? Well apparently there's one Southern California city you should steer clear of if you are.
A new study from MoneyGeek revealed Oxnard, California was ranked seventh in the U.S. as the worst city for job-seekers due to slow job and wage growth, the unemployment rate, and housing-to-income ratio. Researchers analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the rankings.
Those four key factors all "contribute to what makes a city excellent or less-than-ideal for job seekers; many cities excel in some areas but fall short in others," the study said.
SUGGESTED:
- This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
- How much is a living wage in California?
- You need three roommates or four jobs to afford a 2-bedroom in Los Angeles: report
According to a RentCafe study, the average cost of rent in Oxnard is $2,579 per month, while Zillow estimates the median home price in the city is nearly $700,000.
Other California cities including Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Fresno did not rank favorably for job seekers.
Top 10 worst cities for job seekers
- Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
- New York, New York
- McAllen, Texas
- Springfield, Massachusetts
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Oxnard, California
- Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Richmond, Virginia
No California cities ranked in the top 10 "best" for job seekers:
Top 10 best cities for job seekers
- North Port, Florida
- Austin, Texas
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Orlando, Florida
- Dallas, Texas
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tampa, Florida
- Seattle, Washington
Here's how California cities ranked in other aspects of MoneyGeek's study:
Best cities for job growth
San Diego (#2)
San Francisco (#3)
Riverside (#4)
San Jose (#5)
Worst cities for wage growth
San Jose (#4)
Bakersfield (#5)
Cities with the highest unemployment rate
Bakersfield (#2)
Fresno (#3)
Cities with the worst housing-to-income ratio
San Francisco (#1)
Oxnard (#2)
San Diego (#5)
To see the full analysis, tap or click here.