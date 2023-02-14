Looking for a job? Avoid these California cities



Looking for a job? Well apparently there's one Southern California city you should steer clear of if you are.

A new study from MoneyGeek revealed Oxnard, California was ranked seventh in the U.S. as the worst city for job-seekers due to slow job and wage growth, the unemployment rate, and housing-to-income ratio. Researchers analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the rankings.

Those four key factors all "contribute to what makes a city excellent or less-than-ideal for job seekers; many cities excel in some areas but fall short in others," the study said.

According to a RentCafe study, the average cost of rent in Oxnard is $2,579 per month, while Zillow estimates the median home price in the city is nearly $700,000.

Other California cities including Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Fresno did not rank favorably for job seekers.

Top 10 worst cities for job seekers

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York McAllen, Texas Springfield, Massachusetts Cleveland, Ohio Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Oxnard, California Allentown, Pennsylvania Baltimore, Maryland Richmond, Virginia

No California cities ranked in the top 10 "best" for job seekers:

Top 10 best cities for job seekers

North Port, Florida Austin, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Orlando, Florida Dallas, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Atlanta, Georgia Raleigh, North Carolina Tampa, Florida Seattle, Washington

Here's how California cities ranked in other aspects of MoneyGeek's study:

Best cities for job growth

San Diego (#2)

San Francisco (#3)

Riverside (#4)

San Jose (#5)

Worst cities for wage growth

San Jose (#4)

Bakersfield (#5)

Cities with the highest unemployment rate

Bakersfield (#2)

Fresno (#3)

Cities with the worst housing-to-income ratio

San Francisco (#1)

Oxnard (#2)

San Diego (#5)

To see the full analysis, tap or click here.