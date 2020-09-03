Expand / Collapse search
Job Finder: U.S. Navy, Navy Reserve hiring for both full-time and part-time work

By
Published 
Job Finder
FOX 11

Job Finder: The U.S. Navy is recruiting for both full-time and part-time work

LOS ANGELES - The old saying goes, there's a lot of fish in the sea. Turns out, there are plenty of jobs there too. 

The U.S. Navy is recruiting for both full-time and part-time work. Petty Officer Jake Sonnenfeld said that with so many people looking for extra work or considering a career change, the Navy is letting folks know they are recruiting for not just the Navy but also the Naval Reserve.

Those part-time jobs could be in our area.

“We handle any type of career. Anything from administration, aviation, engineering, nuclear engineering, medical field, special warfare programs… even barbers in the Navy," Petty Officer Sonnenfeld explained.

There are two career paths within the Navy for anyone between the age of 17 to 39. You  can opt-in as a full-time active officer which requires boot camp, training and travel since you will be stationed where the assignment is located.

"Reserves is part-time so the pipeline would be you would go to boot camp you would get trained on your career field land then you would come back here to L.A. or whatever city or state you reside in and you would work one weekend out of the month," Sonnenfeld said.

The Navy does offer a base salary that will vary depending on your years of service and rank. It also pays for things like education, travel, housing and health benefits. 

“When people think of the navy they think of ships and being underway and being out to sea and swimming and all  of those great things that have to do with the water when ironically enough we have about 30-50 careers that you don’t even have to see a ship you can be on land the whole time,” he said.

To learn more about joining the military visit Navy.com and once you inquire, a recruiting officer will get back to you within 48 hours.