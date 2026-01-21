Relationship between Jeanie Buss, LeBron James strained before Lakers sale

The Brief An ESPN report detailed a reportedly strained relationship between former Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss and LeBron James, stemming from roster decisions and missed playoff runs. According to the report, Buss at one point debated not extending James’ contract and even considered trading him to the Clippers. The report also linked internal Buss family tensions and the Lakers’ eventual sale to Mark Walter to broader ownership conflicts.



A new report has detailed an allegedly strained relationship between former Los Angeles Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss and superstar LeBron James.

What we know:

An ESPN report took a deep dive into what led up to the sale of the team and alleged conflict among the Buss siblings.

Buss' opinion of James allegedly changed after Westbrook trade

According to the report, the relationship between Jeanie Buss and James began to sour shortly after the Lakers traded Russell Westbrook following his disastrous tenure with the team. The move was made "in an effort to appease James, but the acquisition backfired in catastrophic fashion," ESPN reporter Baxter Holmes wrote.

The following season, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament to the Phoenix Suns. After missing postseason contention, Buss was reportedly turned off by what she viewed as James’ lack of accountability.

PREVIOUS: NBA trade deadline: LA Lakers part ways with Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley

LeBron could have been traded to the Clippers

Buss later debated not extending James’ contract and even considered trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the report.

Two years later, the Lakers drafted Bronny James, and Buss reportedly felt LeBron James was ungrateful for the gesture.

Lakers were mysteriously quiet after James exercised player option

Fans and sports reporters speculated that something was amiss when James exercised his $52.6 million player option to return to the Lakers for his 23rd NBA season, making him the first player in league history to reach that milestone.

The Lakers did not post about the decision on their social media channels or issue a public statement.

Dig deeper:

Under Jerry Buss, the team missed the playoffs only twice in 34 seasons. Since his death, and with Jeanie Buss running the franchise, the Lakers missed the playoffs seven times in 11 seasons through the end of the 2023-24 season.

The ESPN report also chronicled how ownership of the Lakers contributed to friction among the Buss siblings.

Last summer, the Buss family sold a majority stake in the Lakers for $10 billion to Mark Walter, who also co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Sparks. Walter is also a part-owner of Chelsea FC.

PREVIOUS: Sale of Lakers from Buss family to Mark Walter approved by NBA

What's next:

For the first time in 21 seasons, James was not voted as an NBA All-Star game starter. If James decides to play for a 24th season, it's unclear if he will return to Los Angeles.

RELATED: LeBron James not voted as All-Star game starter for 1st time in 21 years